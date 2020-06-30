A large network of filling stations increased fuel prices
In mid-June documented increase of prices at gas stations economy segment
Over the weekend gasoline and diesel fuel at gas stations WOG has risen by 30 cents per litre at OKKO – 50 cents.
From 26 to 29 June a large network of filling stations WOG and OKKO raised the prices of petrol and diesel by 30 and 50 kopecks/liter, respectively. On Tuesday, June 30, Enkorr reports, citing data from the Consulting group A-95.
It is noted that the last time these gas stations raised prices for gasoline and diesel fuel in April 2019.
Thus, at the stations OKKO gasoline a-92 went up from 23.49 to 23.99 UAH/liter, A-95 – from 24.49 to 24.99 UAH/liter. the Price of diesel fuel has increased from 23.49 to 23.99 UAH/liter.
On WOG price of a-92 and diesel fuel increased from 23.49 to 23.79 UAH/liter, A-95 – from 24.49 to 24.79 UAH/liter.
Over the weekend the network Shell also increased prices of all fuels by 50 kopecks./l.
According to A-95, in the month of June, prices for gasoline in the wholesale segment grew by more than 7% (1.20 UAH/l) to 16.80 UAH/liter for A-92 and of 17.75 UAH/liter for A-95. The diesel fuel from the beginning of the month rose 6 per cent, or 90 liter, to 15.70 UAH/liter.
Infographics: Enkorr
Recall that in mid-June documented increase of prices at gas stations economy segment. Then for 10 days the cost of gasoline at the Metropolitan stations, BRSM-Nafta, Avantage, Motto increased by 50 kopecks./l. Marshal during this period increased gasoline prices by 60 kopecks./l.
Earlier it became known that in Ukraine the price of LPG over 11 hryvnia. Retail prices began to rise in early may due to a sharp increase in demand.
korrespondent.net