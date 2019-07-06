A late dinner may lead to death
So say representatives of the state University in Sao Paulo.
They conducted a study and found out how to affect the metabolism and health of a late dinner, which took place less than 2 hours before bedtime.
People who ate dinner no earlier than two hours before going to sleep, had significantly increased risk of fatal outcome in case of heart attack.
Scientists believe that drinking large amounts of food in the first half of the day ensures that your body is better burns calories, resulting in the body establish a more favourable overall hormonal balance.
The study involved about 100 people who have already suffered a heart attack. Some of them were detained last meal for the period, which was less than two hours. Their hormonal balance was the worst in comparison with the other two groups investigated, some refused Breakfast, but others have not had Breakfast and dinner very late at night, almost before going to sleep.