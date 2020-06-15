A leading defender of “Shakhtar” left six months due to a serious injury
June 15, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Ismaily
The left-back of Shakhtar Donetsk, ismaily received a serious injury during training before the match with the “Ear” (1:0).
The 30-year-old Brazilian was diagnosed with damage to the anterior cruciate ligament of the knee, the press service of “miners”.
Ismaily have surgery, but the recovery will last up to six months, noted in a communique.
Thus, Shakhtar will finish this season without ismaily, including Europa League matches, where wards Luis Castro have a return match 1/8 finals against “Wolfsburg”.
Note that in this season, the Brazilian played 30 matches for Shakhtar, scoring two goals and delivered five assists.