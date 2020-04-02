A leading player in Tottenham, despite the quarantine, left England and went for military training in Korea
Son Heung-Min
A leading London forward “Tottenham” son Heung-Min, left England, where there is currently a quarantine in pandemic coronavirus, reports The Sun.
27-year-old football player went home to South Korea. There he will undergo a mandatory for any Korean military training, which will begin at the end of this month and will last for four weeks.
Thus, in the case of the resumption of the season in may, the striker can miss a few games.
In accordance with the laws of South Korea, every male up to 28 years must pass military service, which lasts 21 months.
Note, in 2018 the Dream as the captain of the “Golden” team of his country at the Asian games, were exempt from compulsory military service. But it only delayed the “sentence”, and this year he will have to cut fees.