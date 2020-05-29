A legendary team in Formula 1 on the brink of bankruptcy: the owners are ready to sell all assets
“Williams”
The legendary team of Formula 1 “Williams”, which 9 times won the Cup of designers, whose pilots are 7 times became world Champions in the standings is on the verge of self-destruction.
Racing team from grove has published an official statement which said that the team has terminated the contract with the title sponsor of the British company ROKiT and is preparing for a change of the owner.
“The Board of Directors of Williams Grand Prix Engineering is exploring all possible strategic options. These options include, but are not limited to, attracting new capital to the business, divesting parts of the company minority investor, sell a large stake to the complete sale of the entire company.
At the moment the final decision is made. At the same time to facilitate negotiations with various stakeholders, the company announces the launch of a formal sale of the business”, – quotes the press service of “Williams” f1news.ru.
We will remind, in April “Williams” refinanced its debt with new loans. To provide loans to the team from grove had to create a basis with all equipment, buildings and land, as well as a collection of more than 100 historic cars. One of the creditors became the father of a military pilot Nicholas Latifi Michael. Mortgaged asset was valued at $ 62 million.