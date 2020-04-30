A letter from trump: the President wrote to recipients of financial aid from the government, but liked the idea of not all
Americans who received Federal assistance check from the government in connection with the coronavirus, also get a letter in the mail from President Donald trump. About it writes USA Today.
The letter from trump’s got millions of Americans who received incentive payments in the amount of $1 200 in accordance with the new law, designed to help the economy to recover from the effects of a pandemic coronavirus.
“It’s time for your payment”, — is written in bold in the letter. A letter written by trump, begins with the greeting “My brother, an American.”
“Our great country is facing an unprecedented public health problem and the economy as a result of a global pandemic coronavirus, the letter reads. — Our main priority is your health and safety. Since we are at war with this invisible enemy, we are also working around the clock to protect these hard-working Americans like you from the effects of the economic downturn. We are fully committed to ensuring that you and your family the support you need”.
The bottom of the page in bold with a height of one inch — a letter signed “Donald J. Trump”.
A former attorney for the internal revenue Service (IRS) called the letter “incredible” and said that it makes the Agency “look like a maid one administration and one party”.
“It will hurt the IRS and its ability to seem non-political and non-partisan Agency, said Nina Olson, the Executive Director of the Centre for the rights of taxpayers. — If I were there, I would have strongly opposed it.”
Payment incentives are part of a package of economic recovery with $2.2 trillion, approved by Congress and signed by trump on March 27. The Department of Finance said that almost 90 million people have already received payments totaling approximately $160 billion.
The law on restoration of economy, which provided for the payment of incentives, requires that written notice was sent by mail to the last known address of any taxpayer. The law says the letter must be sent no later than 15 days after the distribution of money, and shall include payment method, payment amount and phone number to the IRS to report in case of non-receipt of such payment.
Trump said that the letter needed to comply with legislation and to ensure that “every American knew we overcome this challenge together as one American family.”
Olson said that the letter trump is the first time she could remember, the President sent a letter directly to taxpayers via the IRS.
When in 2001 President George Bush was widespread checks on tax benefits, the IRS did not agree when the White house suggested that the letter accompanying the checks, contained a formulation in the spirit of “we will refund you your money,” said Olson.
“It shows the possibility of using the IRS to promote any particular administration or any administration policy,” she said.
Actions trump has been criticized because his signature was added to the paper checks sent to taxpayers who have not received their incentive payments through direct Deposit. The head of the Department of Finance Steven Mnuchin said it was his idea to include the name trump checks, and he denied reports that the addition of the name of the President has delayed the shipping of some checks.
The minority leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer said that trump is “unfortunately, says the pandemic is just another opportunity to advance their political interests.”
Schumer said he plans to file a bill that would ban the use of any taxpayer funds “for any promotional activities that includes the names, likeness or signature” trump or Vice-President Mike Pence.
Olson said that the addition of trump’s name to the checks, and then send it to the recipient receipt of letters from him could further undermine the credibility of the IRS. The Agency still recovering from allegations that it had tested taxpayer in the enemies list of Richard Nixon in the 1970s, and indicated that it carefully studied conservative groups under the leadership of Barack Obama.
According to Olson, letter trump to taxpayers leads to more confusion, because it comes from the envelope of the Finance Department and the IRS. It is also noted that the postage and fees were paid to the IRS.
“Just think about who receives the letter comes in an envelope the IRS, and the first thing he sees is the signature of the President of the United States, Olson said. — It immediately lets people know that the IRS does the will of the President of the United States and promotes it, and does not act as the impartial administrator of the code of income. It would undermine the reputation of the IRS and the tax system. To receive it no matter who the President of the United States”.
