A lien on the house and recover the amount from wages: what else can result in delay of payment on the loan
At that time, as borrowers have struggled to pay their payments, the company Sallie Mae has sent more than 100 sales managers in Hawaii. The occasion — to celebrate the sale of loans to $ 5 billion.
“We said,” Hey, look, Maui is a pretty nice place.” And so if you want to stay for a few days or want to take the family to decide,” said ray Quinlan, Executive Director of Sallie Mae, NBC News on-site at the Fairmont.
“It was a business meeting for all our sellers,” said he, adding that this travel company organizes since its founding in 1970. Then she served the Federal education loans.
Since then, lenders have changed, and now she offers private loans. But in 2014, the company was divided into two parts: the Sallie Mae Bank offers private loans, and Navient, the newly created branch, which services and collects the loans, including Sallie Mae sold.
Borrowers Sallie Mae, however, said that the company treats them as well as with the sales Department.
39-year-old Paige McDaniel took Federal student loans to Sallie Mae to 20 years ago to pay for a bachelor’s degree. Six years later, before Sallie Mae separated from Navient, she took a loan to pay for graduate school.
“I thought it was the same loans,” said McDaniel from the suburbs of Denver. Being a mother of two, she borrowed $ 120 000 for further training.
The agreement included a warning about the need to read it before signing. It said that the interest rate was variable, but she remembers that she was told that the rate on the private loan was much higher.
After the signing, Sallie Mae has demanded that McDaniel will pay “more than $ 1,500 a month,” she said.
“When I told them that I can’t afford that, could we arrange payment, they essentially said,” Sorry, we’ll put a lien on your property and will recover the amount from your salary, if you will not be able to extinguish the payments, ” said McDaniel.
Now McDaniel needs $ 304 000, though she declared bankruptcy to protect your home after you are unable to make payment.
The woman hired a lawyer to sue Navient, arguing that the bankruptcy would change her duty, because it was a private loan.
“They just don’t see that on the other side of the family. I have a loan, it affects my children. How do I send them to College?”, says McDaniel.
The case is McDaniel not the only one.
In 2017, the attorney General of Illinois filed in the court on Navient and Sallie Mae, accusing the company of fraud in subprime lending, inability to offer adequate repayment options and the incorrect practice of fundraising.
“We’re worried about private student loans. They do not have the same protection for borrowers,” Federal loans,” said Ashley Harrington, senior policy adviser for student loans in the Nonpartisan center for responsible lending (CRL).
Harrington said that to grant private student loans often use methods subprime lending and giving loans to people who probably will not be able to repay them. She adds that this problem affects blacks, Hispanics, Indians and women.
Sallie Mae claims not to be liable on the claim McDaniel.
“We believe Navient is a separate and independent company from Sallie Mae — is responsible for all disputed obligations”, — stated in the message of the company.
But the accusation of Navient does not coincide with his own advertising company. On its web site Sallie Mae promotes 43 the “help America paying for College” — more than McDaniel.
In Navient’s claim that the lawsuit “baseless”. Referring to allegations that the company issued private loans, knowing that the students will not be able to repay them, the company insisted that all the loans were issued “in good faith”.