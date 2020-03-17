A list of documents, strange questions and personal experiences: the story of immigrants on the naturalization process in the United States
Blogger Elena in America, living in Detroit, shared in his Instagram personal experience of applying for American citizenship. That’s what surprised Elena and she advises to consider if you have the naturalization process in the United States.
The questions in the application for U.S. citizenship, which I was surprised, amazed and even a little scared:
- Were you ever a member of the Communist party? And a terrorist?
- Chased have you ever another person because of his race, religion, origin, belonging to a certain sitzgruppe or political views?
- Have you worked for the Nazi government of Germany?
- Did you participate ever in genocide, torture, forced sex slavery or murder?
- Were you a member of a group of rebels?
- Did you ever in prison, concentration camp, labor camp or any other place where people are kept against their will?
- Sold or lent is a weapon to another person? Drugs?
- Were you ever an alcoholic? And a prostitute?
- Did you ever the crime for which you were not arrested? And for which he served?
- Were you married to two or more people at the same time?
- If you have shied away from paying child support?
- Deserted have you ever from the US army?
- If the law requires it, are you ready to take up arms in behalf of the United States?
You also shocked by some items? Do you think the person who something bad, in fact, made (paragraphs 1-12), this would admit?
When the citizen of another country can apply for us citizenship
It depends on the cause of immigration, but, in any case, it is necessary to live in the country a few years before you will have the opportunity. For example, spouses of U.S. citizens need to live here for at least 2 years and 9 months (from the date of issuance of the first green card) is just my case.
How is the naturalization process
- Make sure that you qualify to receive 🇺🇸 citizenship — more information can be found on the website USCIS.gov.
- Sign up on the website my.uscis.gov and fill out the form online (where you can also upload scans of the required documents and paying $725). There is an option to just download form N-400, fill-in, print, enclose copies of the required documents, cheque and sent by mail.
- Give biometrics (fingerprints + photo).
- Prepare to take the test of English as a foreign language and history/gosustroystva USA.
- Successfully pass the interview your application form and the above-mentioned tests.
- Take the Oath of allegiance, will receive a Certificate of naturalization and return a green card. Voila!
And I then still have to run the chain of command and to change documents and maps for a new name. And a us passport to obtain, of course, to be able to travel more, can not the same coronavirus dictate their own terms forever.
What to ask in the application for U.S. citizenship (N-400)
- All of your names, General information, as well as the name that you want to have in the future as a US citizen (you can take any, and even come up with second name).
- The address of the place of residence for the last 5 years.
- Employment over the past 5 years.
- Marital status and spouse information.
- If this is not the first marriage, information about the previous.
- Information about children.
- Plus — dozens of questions, including those I described in previous post.
- Still need to make scans/copies of documents required in your case they will be slightly different in different people, and of course payment — in the amount of $725.
And now I will tell you why this thing took me 4 hours
I had to recall 5 of the addresses where I have lived for the last 5 years, including the index (how nice of Yandex and Google knows everything!) and date of arrival of the Congress.
Also raised the address of the office where I worked in Moscow.
First, search for the date of conclusion of his first marriage and the birthday of the former spouse (Yes, I don’t remember), and then was puzzled by the same questions of her husband — by the way, I got married for the first time in 2008, and in the same year Greg got divorced — funny coincidence!
And then it was time to attach documents that confirm the info from the questionnaire and I began to rummage through all my papers:
- green card both sides;
- the passport of Greg;
- help about changing my last name in Russian and English translation;
- a divorce certificate is mine and gregs and translations in English;
- the testimony of our marriage and the transfer (you understand where);
- tax returns for 3 years;
- insurance for auto, which is inscribed our names;
- and I also uploaded a wedding photo — let the admire!
Phew! To write this post took much less time.
Perhaps you will laugh: at first I was thinking to take a second name, something like Caitlin or Kelly, but after discussing with her husband, Greg William changed his mind. I’ll just Elena Weber — sounds not bad!
Original posted to Instagram of Elena.
