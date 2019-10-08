A list of foods that should be avoided for acne
If your face began to appear acne, your diet should consist of vegetables and fruits.
To improve the skin condition, you need to follow a few rules.
Acne on your face depends on 25% of power remaining 75% depend on hormones, stress, adequacy of sleep, and of course, skin care. But watch out for your diet is a must.
A list of foods that should be avoided:
dairy products
white bread
figure
semolina
millet
canned foods
alcoholic beverages
hot spices and seasonings
sauces, mayonnaise, ketchup
packaged fruit juices
fast food (burgers, hamburgers, French fries
dishes prepared with refined oil (potatoes, meat, vegetables)
roasted nuts (surplus of nuts in the diet)
