A list of representatives of show-business with the highest annual income topped Taylor swift and Kylie…

Wednesday, July 10, us magazine Forbesопубликовал its annual list of the 100 most highly paid representatives of show business in the world. The publication notes that these celebrities over the past 12 months all together earned $ 6.3 billion. This is a record amount for the time of drafting this rating.
Most in the list were musicians — 38. Second place is occupied by professional athletes — 34. Next come persons to 12 persons. The actors were only the fourth 11 people. Still have two writers, two comedians and one magician.
Women occupied the first two places in the list, but the rating includes only 16 of the fairer sex. Broke into the rich man’s club nine singers, four personalities, two Actresses and a writer.
Let’s call the top ten:
- Taylor swift is an American singer. She was 29 years old. For the year it earned $ 185 million. Not married. No children
- Kylie Jenner is an American reality star, model and businesswoman. The youngest of the sisters Kardashian-Jenner for 21 years. Earned for the year of $ 170 million. Not married, has a daughter who was born on February 1, 2018
- Kanye West is an American rapper and designer. Husband Kim Kardashian 42. For the year earned $ 150 million. The lion’s share of this amount Kanye has received incredible popularity thanks to the Yeezy. From Kanye and Kim have four children
- Lionel Messi — Argentine footballer. He is 32 years old. Earned over the last year, 127 million dollars. Plays for Barcelona since 2003. The club pays him more than $ 80 million a year. He is married with three sons
- Ed Sheeran is a British singer. He is 28 years old. The main income he brings music. For the year earned $ 110 million. Sheeran is one of the most commercially successful musicians in history. Worldwide has already sold more than 150 million of his albums. Married, no children
- Cristiano Ronaldo — Portuguese footballer. He is 34 years old. For the year earned $ 109 million. In 2018 moved from Madrid “real” Turin “Juventus”. The Italian club signed him to a contract, according to which annually receives $ 64 million. Single, raising four children
- Neymar is a Brazilian football player, he is 27. Earned for the year of $ 105 million. Stands for French club “Paris Saint-Germain”, which signed a five-year contract for $ 350 million. Single, has a son
- The Eagles – American rock band, which currently consists of five musicians don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy Schmit, Vince Gill and deacon Frey. During the year they have earned $ 100 million
- Phil McGraw is an American TV host. He is 68 years old. For the year earned $ 95 million
- Canelo Alvarez — boxer Mexican, 28 years old. For the year earned $ 94 million.
