A list of the best players in the world over the past 25 years
Lionel Messi
Authoritative portal FourFourTwo, after the nomination of top 50 best football games of the last decade, has compiled a ranking of the best players in the world over the past quarter century.
The list was headed by the captain of “Barcelona” and the Argentina national team Lionel Messi.
Permanent vis-a-vis Leo for all sorts of categories – the forward “Juventus” and the national team of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo was on the second place.
The top three locked ex-player of real Madrid, Juventus and France national team and current coach of real Madrid Zinedine Zidane.
The list for 5 representatives of Spain and Brazil, 4 Italian, 3 French, 2 – the Argentine, the Portuguese and the Englishman and one Welshman, and one Croat.
- Lionel Messi (Argentina)
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
- Zinedine Zidane (France)
- Ronaldo (Brazil)
- Ronaldinho (Brazil)
- Thierry Henry (France)
- Xavi (Spain)
- Andres Iniesta (Spain)
- Paolo Maldini (Italy)
- Roberto Baggio (Italy)
- Rivaldo (Brazil)
- Fabio Cannavaro (Italy)
- Ryan Giggs (Wales)
- Kaka (Brazil)
- Wayne Rooney (England)
- Luis Figo (Portugal)
- Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina)
- Eric Cantona (France)
- Luka Modric (Croatia)
- Sergio Busquets (Spain)
- Raul (Spain)
- Paul Scholes (England)
- Romario (Brazil)
- Sergio Ramos (Spain)
- Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)