A list of the five most dangerous diseases of the liver
The liver is an important organs in the human body, which often suffers from various troubles. Experts have compiled a list of the five most dangerous diseases that can affect the liver. Their symptoms better not leave without attention and when detected, immediately contact the doctor.
Opens a list of alcoholic hepatitis. The disease is characterized by inflammation of the liver that triggered by many alcohol. The disease can develop into cirrhosis of the liver, if time does not pay it the attention it deserves. Fatty liver disease is manifested by the fact that excess fat begins to accumulate on the walls of the body, which leads to increase in its size, thereby closing access to its functions.
The liver can get under the “hot hand” of hepatovirus A, B,C, or D. the Most innocuous of them is the virus of type A. Viruses B, C, and D become chronic, thereby increasing the risk of cirrhosis, liver cancer, liver failure. The cause of the liver abscess can be bacterial, parasitic or fungal infections. When it occurs the person begins to feel a strong discomfort in the region of the body.
Liver cancer is one of the most dangerous diseases, are presented in the list. It is a consequence of cirrhosis or chronic hepatitis. Many cases say that this disease is very difficult to detect due to the lack of visible signs.