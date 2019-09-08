A little girl came as a flight of wild elephant
This interesting video was shot in Sri Lanka. Its heroine — a little girl who met on your way a wild elephant, made a huge animal to retreat.
Raising his hand up, brave girl fearlessly goes to the elephant, who at first also goes towards her.
Surprisingly, but soon, in spite of its impressive size, the elephant is afraid of a confident girl. After a few seconds of confrontation, the animal turns and runs away from the road into the bushes.
It is not surprising that many users have compared this unknown girl Eliza Thornberry — a heroine of the American animated series “the wild thornberrys”. Cartoon Eliza had the gift to talk to animals.