A little pregnant: a basketball player trying to cheat a doping test was a failure (photo)
A funny incident happened with the American basketball player D. J. Cooper, who adopted the citizenship of Bosnia and Herzegovina and is ready to make his debut for the national team.
A doping sample taken from the athlete revealed that Cooper is pregnant. As it turned out, cunning DJ brought in as a biological material, the urine of women, in this case, probably, not really understood what the problem was. Later in the study in the laboratory the samples were detected the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) that is produced in the body of pregnant women. In the end, the player was disqualified for two years.
For his cunning Cooper will stay out of basketball for two years
It is noteworthy that the 28-year-old American, never in his career speakers at home (in the record of the Cooper clubs from Greece, Russia and France), took Bosnian citizenship in 2014. However, to make his debut for the national team he has not succeeded. In qualifying for Eurobasket 2015 he has not played for family reasons, then he could not perform due to injury, and now a new attack.
