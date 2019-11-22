A little present: American wife bought a lottery ticket, which turned out to be the winning
November 22, 2019 | News | No Comments|
A resident of Maryland (USA) gave his wife a lottery ticket for $ 20, which proved to be winning, reports UPI.
75-year-old American said his wife temporarily unable to leave the house. To please her, he decided to buy a lottery ticket. To the surprise marriage, he was happy.
It turned out that the pair won 50 thousand dollars.
The couple said that part of the money will go to pay off loans, and remaining funds, they will postpone for the future.