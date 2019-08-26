A little rhinoplasty and pretty: Lesya Nikityuk shocked by the change in appearance (photos)
Popular TV presenter and traveler Lesya Nikityuk, who travels the country, filming their new show, don’t forget to actively maintain social networks and amaze subscribers. In between filming walking their bathing suits, showing off their charms and causing heated debate on the network. Now switched to a discussion of appearance.
Lesya published in Instagram funny photo, which using the app slightly adjusted the nose and speculate about plastic surgery, asking subscribers what best to fix it.
“Troshkov rhinoplasty I crash. If you were offered free plastic surgery, what would you choose? nose or Boobs? And who against?”, — stunned Les of subscribers to its new appearance.
Subscribers in the comments suggest the Forest to remain the way it is now.
Not all the stars of show business are willing to speak frankly about plastic surgery. But from the group “Neangely” does not hide that a little nose job and a boob job.
By the way, breast augmentation suspect and singer Alina Grosu. But the participant of the contest “Miss Ukraine” Marina Kios dismissed all charges, went on reception to the surgeon. After examination, the doctor confirmed that the Breasts are real.
