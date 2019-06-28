“A little sun in cold water”: Alla Pugacheva was a pleasant surprise for fans of unusual photo
Alla Pugacheva once again, pleasantly surprised fans appearance. On a rainy day, 70-year-old singer showed perfect outfit that would put any woman would be twice and even three times younger than Diva.
On Pugacheva — cap with a star, a bright yellow oversized coat, loose black pants with longitudinal stripes and the same color shirt. The pair is finished with a large pendant on a long chain and bracelet. The singer leans against a pillar and smiling. In the background — the greens, the obviously done after the rain.
“A little sun in cold water” — quoted françoise Sagan Diva, explaining his choice of outfit.
A bright yellow raincoat is almost “acid” shades, oddly enough, made Dolly parton look much younger than her years. But stylists advise ladies with the age to dress in yellow. But apparently, the usual laws don’t work when it comes to the most Pugacheva.
Fans appreciated the way Pugacheva.
“Alla, you look super cool. Beautiful day”, “the Only woman I admire and respect in my life! Great actress! The diva! More like this no!” “Alia you are adorable”, “Gorgeous! Good health to You”, “Alla because yellow roses are the favorite, hence the yellow color of her face!”, — they write.
Many remembered that the last time the singer began to look much better than before. She secrets of youth and beauty does not disclose, but fans believe that the “blame” a healthy lifestyle that have to alle because of health problems. Plus regular Wellness treatments and visits to the best beauticians of the capital…
The fans even noticed that Pugacheva looks the same age as Svetlana Loboda, who was visiting her! “Pugacheva looks 20 years younger than his age, and even 30…
