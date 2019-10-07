A lone Cheetah cub has made friends with the dog
At the zoo American city Cincinnati began a friendship between a Cheetah cub named Chris and my dog, Remus.
The female Cheetah Nina July 7, had three cubs, but Chris is the only one who managed to survive. The zoo staff took the baby from the mother, fearing that due to the lack of milk she could to leave her. However, the little Cheetah needed a four-legged companion, who taught her the social norms of animals. This would not have been able to do.
First to put her dog named Blakely, who taught Chris “animal etiquette” and raised her instead of my mother. However, Blakely came time to retire. And Chris was introduced to a dog named Remus, which is only a month older than her. They liked each other at first sight. As writes the edition People, they do not feel that they belong to different species of animals. And truly friends, clearly feeling something like brother and sister.
“I don’t know if the dog thinks that it is a strange dog, or gepardik thinks that this poor Cheetah has no spots. I guess they weren’t particularly thinking about it,” — said the representative of the zoo Linda Castaneda.