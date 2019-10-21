A long sleep can be harmful for the brain
We used to hear that lack of sleep harms a person. But, as discovered by American scientists, and too long sleep can have a negative effect on our body. In particular, this applies to the human brain.
To such conclusion came researchers from the University of Miami, which, after corresponding researches did not the most pleasant conclusions for late risers.
American scientists say that people who used to sleep for 9 hours or more a day, in the future to problems with memory and verbal expression. Similar symptoms, researchers believe, can become the Foundation for the development of dementia. This, therefore, may in the future lead to the emergence of such unpleasant diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease.
The specialists say, the long sleep is fundamental to the development of the disease. It is only a consequence of structural changes in the brain, to which the body responds with the appropriate response – a call to rest.
In addition, the researchers remind that the optimal amount of sleep is 7-8 hours a day. This time should be sufficient to ensure that the human body had rested sufficiently.