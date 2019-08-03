A lot of photoshop: Lesya Nikityuk didn’t recognize on the cover of a magazine
Leading changed the nose and lips.
TV presenter Les nikitiuk was the guest star of one of the largest Ukrainian gloss. In the August issue of “Joy” will be her big interview in which the presenter will tell about yourself and your life star. On the cover, however, the face of Lesya a slightly modified.
About the release of a new issue itself, the publication reported on the official page in Instagram, posting a photo of the cover with Lesia Nikityuk.
“Meet the August issue of JOY with @lesia_nikituk on the cover!”, — simply signed photo of the publishers.
In the picture the artist posing in classic olive green suit, matching it with a pale yellow shirt. But the most sad in all this has become absolutely unrecognizable nikitiuk. Face celebrities absolutely does not correspond to the original: the star nose tweaked and her lips are raised, which Les very very hard to learn.