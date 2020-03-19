A lot of professional tennis left in quarantine until June
ATP & WTA tours have extended the suspension until June 7 in connection with the ongoing pandemic coronavirus COVID-19.
This was reported on the official website of the ATP Tour.
Cancelled combined ground tournaments ATP/WTA Madrid and Rome, as well as the WTA tournaments in Strasbourg and Rabat and activities ATP Munich, Estoril, Geneva and Lyon.
In quarantine, and subject to the ATP Challenger Tour and ITF World Tennis Tour. The tournament, scheduled from 8 June 2020, is scheduled to be conducted in accordance with previously published schedule.
In parallel, the ATP and WTA rankings will be frozen during this period and until further notice.
“The problems associated with the pandemic COVID-19 for professional tennis, require from all members of the tennis community closer cooperation to the sport could move forward in the overall interests of the players, tournaments and fans,” – said in a joint statement, the ATP and WTA.