A lottery ticket made millionaires 50 residents of a Finnish town
September 8, 2019 | News | No Comments|
From 50 residents of the small Finnish town have become millionaires by winning the lottery. This “OLIGARCH” learned from the story TSN.
In Finland, 50 people won the lottery 92 million euros.
The residents of the village of Siilinjarvi took part in the lottery, wholesale – purchased at a local store a General ticket, which unexpectedly won a 92 million Euro.
Now fifty people will share a huge jackpot and become millionaires.