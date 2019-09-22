A low-protein diet can keep the mind in old age
Today officially ended one of the most long-term studies, devoted to the consideration and analysis of different effects on the health of people consuming a certain type of diet – we are mostly talking about the comparison of the influence of the so-called Mediterranean diet APDQS and meat diet DASH long term. The results of the study have already been published in the latest issue of the scientific journal Neurology, where experts explained how a diet low in meat content in young allows you to save and increase cognitive abilities in adulthood, with the potential even to old age.
The study itself was conducted over 25 years and initially amounted to 2,600 participants with an average age of 25 years were divided into two groups, one of which is predominantly consumed a diet rich in meat products, while the second consisted mainly of seafood and moderate doses of iodized products. Then the participants passed special tests to evaluate their cognitive abilities after five, ten and twenty-five years. The results of the study showed that the group of participants that consumed the least meat and more seafood much longer and better retained their cognitive abilities in comparison with the same group, the diet which consisted mainly of meat products.
It is worth noting that such a diet, mainly consisting of seafood and vegetables, it is early similar studies showed something similar – particularly worth noting is the fact that the Association between cognitive ability and diet has grown in proportional amounts with aging participants in the experiment that, in principle, in the theory explains why the Mediterranean diet helps to overcome various disorders of thinking.