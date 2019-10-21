“A lump of coal in the middle of plates”: Chris Pratt made fun of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger for failing…
Chris Pratt, star of “Guardians Galatica”, “Jurassic World”, “Avengers Finale”, publicly made fun of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger for her inability to cook. 40-year-old actor has published in Instagram photo of the couple cooking experiment. And said that she was trying to microwave bagel — product of the test.
The photo shows the charred snack, filled with water (probably while fighting the fire). “I am proud of my beloved for what he tried to cook tonight. Everything went well? No. No, not passed. Not at all… How can you judge a piece of coal in the centre of the plate, this begala was no chance… Honestly, I’m just not able to imagine what could go wrong here. Pretty easy. Reheat in the microwave. Two minutes. Maybe she thought that two hours. But I want to praise her for her efforts. This is a big step forward, baby. Proud of you,” wrote Chris.
He also cited a quote from the movie “rocky” with Sylvester Stallone: “it’s not how many times you are knocked down. The important thing is how many times you rise and go on.”
Writer Katherine did not remain in debt and jokingly said, “it Seems that my plan to make to prepare you completely failed”.
Pratt and eldest daughter of film star Arnold Schwarzenegger were married on 9 June this year. It is the first marriage. Pratt was previously married to actress Jeanne Faris, with whom he has a seven year old son Jack.
