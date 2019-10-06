A luxury SUV based on Toyota Crown eclipsed the BMW X5
Three months it took the new SUV Hongqi HS7, to leave in excess of three thousand vehicles.
With this result, the novelty has managed to bypass the sales of its direct competitor — the BMW X5.
The list of equipment and safety level of Chinese SUV is not inferior to “the Germans”, and their top-end versions even ahead of it.
In length Hongqi HS7 reaches 5 095 mm, its width is 1 989 mm height — 1 778 mm, wheelbase — 2 970 mm.
As a motor manufacturer offers an improved V-shaped “six” from Toyota for a three-liter returns 338 horsepower. A couple 8АКПП is from Aisin, a four-wheel drive, this SUV gets in the “database”.
The model is a package of intelligent safety systems. In its composition, for example, includes adaptive cruise control and driving behavior in traffic, camera circular video review, a system to prevent frontal and side impacts, and more.
For such cars in the Chinese car dealers have to leave from 269 900 yuan. It’s a lot less than the BMW X5. He’s in China is estimated to be between 699 900 yuan.