A major drug Lord in the world sentenced to life imprisonment plus 30 years (photo)
Wednesday, July 17, Mexican drug Lord Joaquin Guzman, nicknamed El Chapo, which means Shorty, was sentenced to life imprisonment. But this court in new York was not enough. And the judge Brian Cogan added life of 30 years imprisonment without parole. This means that 62-year-old Guzman to the end of his days will be behind bars.
In addition, the court ordered the El Chapo to pay a fine in the amount of 12.6 billion dollars. Exactly the same amount, according to American investigative agencies, Guzman earned by selling drugs.
Such a stringent penalty against drug traffickers, the us justice did not know. Judge Cogan said that El Chapo is guilty of the “brutal atrocities”. He again listed all 10 items on which Guzman was found guilty. They encompass the participation in a criminal group, manufacture and international traffic of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana, money laundering and illegal use of firearms.
Story Short people could become the basis for dozens of books, movies and TV series. However, it had taken a few pictures. In the 1980-ies Guzman founded the Sinaloa drug cartel. This criminal organization soon became to provide a quarter of all drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States.
El Chapo was establishing his authority with extreme brutality. It worked hundreds of gangsters. During the drug wars in Mexico have killed thousands of people. Thus the little man became a folk hero. About him composed dozens of songs.
During one of the searches in the house of El Chapo had found $ 1.5 million in cash and the currency of other countries
For the first time, Guzman was arrested in 1993. It happened in Guatemala. The drug Lord was placed in a specially guarded prison in Puente Grande. Shorty ran out in 2001. He hid in the Laundry basket. It was just taken out of the jail along with dirty things.
Over the next 13 years, El Chapo was released. Yes, he was hiding, could not appear in public, but continued to lead the Sinaloa cartel. He was arrested in Mexico in 2014. The United States demanded his extradition, but the Mexican authorities insisted that the drug Lord to escape will not succeed.
They were wrong. In 2015, Guzman made an incredible escape. For him, dug a huge tunnel with ventilation, lighting and stairs. It’s hard to believe that nobody in the Mexican police or the prison guard didn’t know that being such a large-scale preparation. In January 2016 Shorty was arrested again. And this time, the Americans have achieved. Extradition of Guzman had been held the day before the inauguration of Donald trump 19 Jan 2017. The United States promised Mexico that El Chapo will not be executed.
The white house welcomed the sentence handed down to drug Lord. It is expected that the punishment Guzman will serve his sentence in a Federal penitentiary “Supermax” in Colorado. In the US it is called the “Alcatraz of the Rockies”. It contains only the most dangerous criminals. Their not even out for a walk. Narrow Windows in the chambers does not exceed a width of 10 centimeters. The communal dining room, no food spread only for the cameras. The only relief is the presence of televisions in most cameras.
In a camera the little guy will have to spend the rest of my life
After the verdict El Chapo gave the last opportunity to see my wife Emma Coronel and their two daughters. During the final court session Shorty, when it was given the guards, the first case sent wife a kiss. In his final statement, he thanked Emma for the support and the lawyers for their work.
Emma Coronel, the fourth wife of Guzman
Coronel official fourth wife of Guzman. She was 18 years old when they got married in November 2007. She had two Little daughters. And all his nine children. All the sons followed in the footsteps of his father and engaged in the drug trade.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter