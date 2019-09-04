A man for almost a year to hide from family big win
In Canada, a man waited more than 10 months to expand the family of your big win. So, the winner immediately informed his wife that won the big prize, but didn’t tell my wife that I had won $ 60 million.
The man was put on the same numbers every week for more than three decades, according to BAGNET, citing CBC.
“I saw the numbers on my phone. After that I was silent for a few moments. My body calmed down. I checked again. I have a big victory,” — said Truong. The winner plans to pay off the mortgage and to go with the family to relax.
“I’m not sure yet, where exactly, — he said at a press conference. — I think we will go everywhere.”