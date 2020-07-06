A man from Florida has contracted a rare amoeba that destroys the brain
In Florida confirmed a rare case of infection by the amoeba that destroys the brain, writes CNN.
On Friday, July 3 the health Department of Florida has announced a confirmed case of Naegleria fowleri — a microscopic single-celled amoeba that can infect and destroy the brain. This is usually fatal, said the Department.
1962 in Florida, there were only 37 cases of infection with ameba. The most recent were recorded in the district of Hillsborough, although the health Department did not disclose any details.
Naegleria fowleri is commonly found in warm freshwater, such as lakes, rivers and ponds. The Department of health have warned people that swim in these freshwater resources, about the possible presence of amoeba, especially when the water is warm.
“Adverse effects on human health can be prevented by preventing contact of the nose with water, as the amoeba enters through the nasal passages”, — said in a statement the Department.
Officials recommend that people avoid warm fresh water in the vicinity of the power plants and small freshwater during periods when it is warm. Before swimming or playing games in warm fresh water should wear clip on nose.
The health Department also noted that the amoeba can get into the nasal passages when flushing the stagnation in the sinuses using a special teapot.
“Use only boiled and cooled, distilled or sterile water for the preparation of solutions for rinsing with teapots or the ritual ablutions sinus cavities”, — stated in the message.
According to the Department of health of Florida, just in the US there were 143 cases of infection with ameba. Only four of the infected survived.
