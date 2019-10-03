A man has sued his wife’s lover and received a $750 million compensation for the destruction of the family
A man from North Carolina has filed a lawsuit against his wife’s lover and received a $750 thousand payment for “falling out of love”. This writes a PIX 11.
Kevin Howard won a court case against the lover of his ex-wife for “falling out of love” — the claim that only existed in a few other States across the country.
In accordance with the Law on legal information Cornell law school, laws about “falling out of love” allow a spouse to sue another person for “intentional interference with the marital relationship.” The person sued, usually the person with whom one of the spouses was in a relationship without the knowledge of the other.
Howard was with his wife of 12 years. When she came to him and said he wanted to leave, the couple started attending marriage counseling. But something went wrong, so Howard hired a private detective who revealed found lover.
According to court records, Howard has accused the other man that he is alienated from his wife. In August, the judge ruled in favor of Howard.
“He was her colleague at work, said Howard. — He dined with us several times, we spent time together … I thought it was a friend.”
According to Howard’s claim applies not only to money.
“I believe in the sanctity of marriage, he said. — Other families need to understand the consequences of violations of the marriage vow, but also legal responsibilities.”
Cases of investigation “cool feelings” are very common.
Cynthia mills, the lawyer of Howard, said that was not, at least 30 cases of “cool feelings” for her 31-year career. And right now, she has five of such cases.
“It’s very common,” she said.
To get a chance to win a lawsuit, the deceived spouse must show that the couple was happy before the lover stood between them. In other words, that a third party has prevented relations and led to their destruction.
Mills said that the trial began with the old English law, when women were treated as property. Just as a man could sue for stealing another man’s horse, he could sue for theft of wife. Now, any spouse may apply to the court regardless of gender or partner.
In many cases, mills isn’t about money.
“The idea is to keep marriage sacred and to preserve the family,” she said.
But people also get money, suing.
In 2010 one of the customers of the mills have received compensation in the amount of $5.9 million.
Last year the judge ordered the man to pay $8.8 million to the husband, with his wife whom he met over the years.
Many States have repealed similar laws, but they still exist in Hawaii, Mississippi, new Mexico, South Dakota, Utah and North Carolina.