A man in China has died from Hantavirus, 32 people in quarantine: what the infection is and do not be afraid
Until 2019 coronavirus-nCoV is detrimental to the planet and its economy, China, appears to be witnessing the revival of another virus spread by rodents living in the dark depths of our world, writes the Times of India.
24 Mar Twitter editions of the Global Times appeared information about the fact that the man was from Yunnan province died, when he returned to Shandong province to work on the Charter bus on March 23. He was tested positive for Hantavirus. The remaining 32 passengers of the bus are quarantined.
This tweet became viral in different social networks.
“Coronavirus definitely needs a backup right now?” “I think I’m ready to move to another planet,” wrote people in Twitter.
Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) is a severe, sometimes fatal respiratory disease caused by Hantavirus infection.
Early symptoms of HPS include fatigue, fever and muscle aches, especially in the hips, back and sometimes shoulders.
An infected person may also experience headaches, dizziness, chills and digestive problems.
According to the Centers for control and prevention (CDC), Hantaviruses are a family of viruses transmitted mainly by rodents and can cause different types of diseases in humans worldwide. Cases of transmission of such virus from person to person is extremely rare.
Hantaviruses in North and South America, Hantavirus known as the “New world” and can cause Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS). Others, known as Hantavirus Old world, mostly in Europe and Asia and can cause hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS).
Each serotype of Hantavirus has a specific rodent species of native and spreads among humans through the aerosol-type virus, which is excreted with urine, feces and saliva of rodents, at least — from the bite of an infected rodent carrier.
Anyone who comes into contact with rodents that carry Hantavirus at risk of HPS. Infection of rodents in and around the home remains the primary risk of infection with Hantavirus. Even healthy people are at risk of Contracting HPS when exposed to the virus.
According to the CDC, in Chile and Argentina rare cases of transmission from human to human had occurred among close contacts of a person who was sick with a type of Hantavirus, Andes virus called. However, in most cases, this type of virus is not transmitted from person to person.
However, not everyone was impressed with the news of a “new mysterious virus”.
“Virus hunt there since the 1970-ies. Spread from person to person is possible but very rare. Let’s not add fuel to the fire,” wrote one user on Twitter Global Times.
