A Man Is Trying To Visit Every Starbucks In The World And Has Already Spent $150,000 Doing So
Since 1997, one Houston man has been on a mission to visit every Starbucks in the world.
“The architecture is amazing. The wooden beams go all the way back. It is singularly unique,” he said.
Everyone knows that Starbucks isn’t cheap, especially if you’re stopping by multiple times a day. Thus, many might wonder how Winter can afford to drink so much of the pricey coffee. Winter is a freelance computer engineer who isn’t bound to any particular space or location. It also helps that he has made the decision to live out of his car to save money.
“It’s been instrumental in allowing me to afford Starbucking to the extent I’ve pursued it over the past year,” Winter said of the decision.
Loading…
Indeed, Winter has dropped a hefty sum on this endeavor, which he calls “Starbucking,” so far. He has spent around $150,000 thus far on this unconventional hobby. He also documents his journey online through a blog. There’s also a documentary about his travels which can be purchased and watched online through Amazon.
When Winter goes to a Starbucks, he doesn’t pick up anything fancy. He likes the simple, drip coffee Verona blend. In fact, he’s had as much as 29 cups of coffee in one day.
“This is a lifetime project for me. I hope to be doing it into my 70s,” Winter said of his endeavor.