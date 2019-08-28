A man lured a 16-year-old girl from new York to London: nobody can find
16-year-old girl from Queens (new York) was gone when I arrived in London to the man with whom she met on the Internet. This writes The Sun.
Currently we are searching for 16-year-old girl, who flew in from new York to London after reportedly her there “lured a grown man.”
Victoria Grabowski from Queens on Saturday, August 24, boarded a flight from the airport the name of John F. Kennedy (new York), and arrived in the UK on Monday, August 26, in the morning, reported to the police.
The girl’s parents found the messages, showing that she was hanging out with a grown man from Britain.
She also paid for his ticket in cash, although her parents didn’t know where she got the money.
“She left Kennedy airport on Saturday morning and reached the UK on Monday morning,” — said the representative of the police Department of new York.
“We are working together with the police in the UK, but if she doesn’t contact us, we will know not too much”, — added in Department.
Victoria is a Polish citizen and he used his Polish passport to Board the flight.
Victoria Grabowski was last seen on Saturday, August 24, at 10 a.m. at her home in Mashpee (outskirts of new York).