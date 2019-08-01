A man needs to feel: Sergey Babkin touched by the care of a newborn son (photo)
Well-known musician Sergey Babkin, who became a father for the third time, moved by the care of a newborn son. He was present at birth and very sensitive together with his wife Snezana taking care of the baby, who was named Elisha. Sergey showed some touching photos with the boy.
“I believe that man must feel, to not thought that the wife left, and bore all, as if everything is so easy. First, the child was placed on the chest to Snezhana, and then I went to the house, got ready, turned on the video on the phone to lock in the first minute… We’re about an hour so spent”, — said Sergey Babkin in an interview to journalists of TV channel “Ukraine” behind the scenes of the concert “S Day narodzhennya, Ukraino!”.
Also star dad admitted that he gladly shares the concerns about the baby and gets up at night.
“We do everything together, I night as well get up, shake the baby in her arms. I like it very much, I just enjoy! And, of course, he feels it… When he hears my voice, it starts to look for me — where, where’s my dad? It’s just incredible happiness!” the singer confessed.
He writes new songs with a baby in her arms, takes him to the Studio.
Snezhana and Sergey also raising my older children, son Arthur and daughter of Veselin.
