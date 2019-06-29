A man ran over a crowd of protesters in the United States, received a life sentence
James Alex fields, who in August 2017 on the car ran into a crowd of protesters in the United States, received a life sentence. The tragedy happened in Charlottesville, where we’ve had clashes between ultra-right and radical-left activists, reports channel
It is noted that then, as a result of the incident killed 32-year-old woman, another 19 people were injured, two policemen were killed in a helicopter crash, which had provided protection order.
Earlier, fields pleaded guilty to 29 counts.
