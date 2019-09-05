A man with dubious behavior arrested for breaking conditions
September 5, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
The Memphremagog Police Board (RPM) was right to be concerned about the suspicious behavior of a 56-year-old man who did not take long to break his release commitment.
Thecase began last July. The MPR received information and a complaint about the man whose actions gave rise to fears of sexual offenses against persons under the age of 16 in his direct environment. “The gestures in question concern touching and conversations that, without being crimes, make us fear the possibility of one being committed,” explains Lt. Sylvain Guay, spokesman for the RPM.
“The investigators met with witnesses and a complainant. After presenting the facts to a judge, despite the fact that no crime was committed, an arrest warrant was obtained in order to summon the individual and regulate his behavior. Conditions were issued by a judge of the Court of Quebec under the provisions of section 810.1 of the Criminal Code. “
Alain Junior Pilotte, of Magog, was arrested on Friday, August 30, and appeared at the Sherbrooke courthouse. “He was released with several conditions to respect, such as keeping the peace, not communicating with the complainant or anyone under the age of 16, not being in a park and not using the internet. These conditions are valid for a period of 12 months, “adds Guay.
“On Sunday, a citizen recognized Pilotte at Pointe Merry Park in Magog and notified the Régie de Police de Memphrémagog. Mr. Pilotte was arrested for breaking a commitment and was held at the police station pending his appearance Tuesday at the Sherbrooke courthouse. “
During his appearance, Alain Junior Pilotte was formally accused of breach of contract for being in a park when it was forbidden by the undertaking he had signed less than 48 hours previously.
The suspect was released with the same conditions to respect.
Mr. Pilotte has a history of sexual matters in 2006 with regard to a person of full age, says Sylvain Guay.