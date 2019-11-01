A mass shooting at a College party in California: there are dead and wounded
California gunman opened fire at a student party in honor of Halloween, where more than 100 people. At least 4 people were killed and several wounded. This writes DailyMail.
Around 23:00 police responded to a call, responding to a report of a shooting at the party. Officers searched the house and found 3 dead victims and many wounded. 1 more victim died in the hospital. The exact number of wounded not reported, as some students made it to the hospital on their own.
To establish the identity of the shooter is still not found, the police are still looking for him. According to preliminary data, the students used drugs and alcohol at the party.
Also, the network appeared the frames of a few moments before the shooting started.
Numerous ambulances were at the scene, and you can see how medics took the victims in at least six of them.
Local media reported that some of the members of your party were injured when they descended the stairs in the building.
Some of the victims were taken to the nearest emergency medical care to them. John Muir for treatment. About their condition have not been reported.
Media reported that the mother and father arrived on the scene in search of information from the police about their daughter, who they heard was shot.
The neighbor said that he heard shooting in the house, and then spoke with the landlord who said the house was rented through Airbnb.
Airbnb issued a statement which said: “We are horrified by this tragedy and interact closely with the chief of police David cook to offer their support in the investigation of who committed this senseless violence. In addition, we have taken measures to prevent booking for parties on our platform.”
Three men aged 20 years was found dead in the backyard of the house.
Five other victims were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and four were later taken to the hospital.
The city of Orinda is located approximately 17 miles (27 kilometers) to the North-East of San Francisco. In 2012 he was voted the second most friendly city in the US according to Forbes.
According to local crime statistics, in the period from 2004 to 2008, in Orinda, there were only one murder.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- For the last 37 years in California was the large number of mass shootings in the United States. And the mass shootings happened in the country over the past 4 years.