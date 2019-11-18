A mass shooting at a party in California: 4 killed and 6 wounded
In Fresno (CA) 17 November there was a mass shooting in which four people were killed and at least six injured. Five of them are in critical condition, police investigating the case. This writes the “Voice of America”.
According to police, the shooting happened at a small party where friends had gathered to watch a football match. Total at the party was about 35 people.
“Three people died on the spot, one died in hospital, — said the Deputy chief of police Fresno Michael reed. — Six people have been hospitalized”.
“Our hearts are with the families of the victims of this incident,’ said Reid. Is senseless violence. We will do our best to find the culprits and bring them to justice.”
In the South Fresno shortly before 20:00 (local time), an armed man came into the back yard and started shooting at a dwelling, where there were about 35 people, including relatives and friends of the owners, who watched a football match. After that, the rescue service received numerous calls from neighbors.
The suspect fled the scene and police were combing the area in search of witnesses. Authorities also studying the CCTV footage.
Police did not release additional information about the shooting in the city 320 kilometres North of Los Angeles, limiting the information that the victims were from 25 to 35 years, and they are all Asians.
Other wounded party might have reach the hospital on their own,some of the victims were taken to nearby public medical center with gunshot wounds.
A resident of this area told that the neighboring house was fired just last week, writes Fox News.
“We think about how to leave the area, he said. We don’t know how many more attacks”.
Other residents claimed that on 17 November heard about 10 gunshots, followed one another.