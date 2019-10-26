A massacre in a military unit in Russia: the network showed a photo from the scene
The network has published a photo from military units in Russia, where recently there was a massacre. On one of the frames shows a large number of scattered medical supplies. After the arrest arrow to the wounded soldiers tried to save a life.
This is the first photos from the scene of the mass shooting of soldiers conscripts in the military unit in gated Mountain town in Transbaikalia. The footage shows that the fire on a military dress rehearsal inside and outside.
It is on a foreign territory captured the bodies of some victims. On-site work by the military police and investigators.
Also, one of the military police was assigned to the detainee regarding Shamsutdinova for protection, Russian media reported. The shooter himself bound legs and arms.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, Russia’s soldiers opened fire on fellow soldiers at the changing of the guard in a military unit in the closed city Mountain. As a result, eight soldiers were killed and two were wounded. The shooter was neutralized. The young man even said that he did not regret.
