A massacre in a military unit in Russia: who shot fellow soldiers told about the reasons for his…
Russian soldiers killed in military unit in Transbaikalia eight colleagues and wounding another two, said that has no regrets.
About it write rossm, citing sources in law enforcement bodies. Sources also say that the reason for the shooting of soldiers called hazing in the part, although earlier in the Russian defense Ministry claimed “nervous breakdown” and that this PE is not associated with the service.
It is also reported that soldiers opened fire during a changing of the guard, when they came to surrender their weapons. He shot at the officer and then shot and the other soldiers who fell on the floor.
According to “mash”, Ramil Shamsutdinov — the so-called arrow — appeared in a military unit N54160 four months ago. Witnesses say other soldiers often mocked him about what it was aware of the manual.
