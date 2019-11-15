A Mazda sedan was designed in the style of the older models
The Japanese brand has introduced a restyled version of the Mazda.
Compact hatchback of the Japanese company Mazda 2 is already available for purchase on the local market, and now the brand has updated the version in a body “sedan”. The first novelty will see clients in Mexico. The car has a revised grille, a rear spoiler and a decorative strip.
The interior of the new Mazda is broadly similar to the previous model and is equipped with a multimedia system Mazda Connect support feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In the list of equipment is listed head-up display, climate control and cruise control.
Also changed the technical part, as the novelty became more powerful 3 HP Under the bonnet of the Mazda 2 is a 1.5-liter Skyactiv-G 109 HP, a couple of which is a 6-speed manual gearbox or automatic transmission.