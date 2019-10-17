A maze of horror and zombie festival: how to spend a weekend in Miami (18-20 October)
What: the Maze of horror ‘House of death’
When: Friday-Sunday, 18-20 October.
Where: Wynwood Cemetery 1700 Northeast 2nd Avenue Miami, FL 33130
Read more: House of Death is a unique journey into the labyrinth of horrors. The death house will be open Thursday through Sunday from October 3 to November 2.
After going through the maze, guests can enjoy delicious food and drinks.
Children up to 12 years can enter with an adult at the discretion of the parents.
Cost: $20-25.
What: Exhibition ‘Frameless Russia’
When: Friday-Sunday, 18-20 October.
Where: Lowe Art Museum 1301 Stanford Drive, Coral Gables Coral Gables, FL 33124
Read more: Exhibition “Frameless Russia” shows cultural characteristics of Russia, and also emphasizes the huge impact of cultural, ethnic, racial and religious diversity of Russian art both inside its borders and around the world.
Price: $0-12,50.
What: Tour of the Cape Florida lighthouse
When: Friday-Sunday, 18-20 October.
Where: Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, 1200 S. Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, Florida 33149
Read more: For the best panoramic views, including photos, you can climb the Cape Florida lighthouse which is the oldest building in Miami-Dade County.
Built in 1825 the lighthouse is located oceanfront on the South side of Key Biscayne in the Park Bill Baggs Cape Florida.
Free guided tours are held Thursday through Monday at 10 a.m. and 1 days.
Cost: $8.
What: Free day at the children’s Museum
When: Friday, October 18 from 15:00.
Where: Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, FL 33132
Read more: Miami Children’s Museum every third Friday of the month is free of charge from 15:00 to 21:00. A special event is held with the support of the retailer Target.
Children enjoy musical entertainment, crafts with their hands, hundreds of interactive exhibits with explanations in English and Spanish.
In addition, children learn about different objects from the fields of art, culture and science, and will be able to try yourself in any profession. For example, a firefighter, a banker, a cashier, sailor, police officer, Director or reporter in the TV Studio.
Since the day of the event at the children’s Museum is expecting a lot of visitors, representatives of the Miami Children’s Museum are requested to leave strollers at home.
Cost: Free.
What: seafood Festival in South Florida
When: Saturday-Sunday, 19-20 October.
Where: Miami Marine Stadium 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway Miami, FL 33149
Read more: the seafood Festival in South Florida is a celebration of all kinds of sea food.
The event will pain 25 culinary partners, because gourmets not only can enjoy the freshest seafood. Will feature dishes from paella and jambalaya, rolls with lobster and delicious sushi.
Besides food, there will be live music and also meet with sellers of jewelry, art and jewelry.
For lovers of active leisure will be organized entertainment area.
Cost: From $14.
What: a Collection of pumpkins in Pinto”s Farm
When: Saturday-Sunday, 19-20 October.
Where: 14890 Southwest 216th Street, Miami, FL
More info: This farm is based in Redlands, is very popular among families in the southern Data.
Here children and adults can choose their own pumpkin, and then execute it on a thread right here at the Station arts and crafts. For children preparing for Helloyou will be a miracle. After picking the pumpkins they will be able to visit the zoo, go boating or ride ponii, and photos with stuffed animals.
Cost: $14.
What: kite Festival in the Park Haulover
When: Saturday-Sunday, 19-20 October.
Where: Haulover Park10800 Collins AveMiami Beach Fl. 33154
Read more: October 19-20, in the sky over the Park Haulover are launched hundreds of large and small colourful kites in the framework of the 24th annual festival Kitetober Fest.
You can see a soaring 100-foot octopus, 30-foot diver and 150-foot rainbow, to participate in the competition kites and enjoy the surrounding nature.
Don’t forget a blanket and delicious food.
Cost: Free.
What: Literary readings in Russian
When: Saturday, October 19 from 15:30.
Where: Sunny Isles Beach Branch Library 18070 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Read more: Literary readings in Russian, “in the blue sea,” a program of stories by Julian Semenov in the framework of the Russian club of Miami libraries.
Cost: Free.
What: Festival zombies
When: Saturday, October 19 from 18:15.
Where: Pinecrest Community Center, 5855 SW 111th St, Pinecrest, FL 33156
More info: This annual festival gathers lovers of horror to start celebrating Halloween a little early. It offers themed attractions and entertainments, master classes on makeup for Halloween, a costume contest and, of course, parades of zombies every night for three days of the festival.
Cost: $20.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.