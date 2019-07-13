A member of the administration trump resigned because of the criminal case against the President
The head of the U.S. Department of labor Alex Acosta was forced to resign because of the scandal with the famous billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of human trafficking and bribing potential witnesses. About it writes BBC.
Amid the scandal with Epstein was forced to resign the head of the U.S. Department of labor Alex Acosta, who as attorney General of Florida in 2008, oversaw the work of Epstein, who was accused of inducing a minor into prostitution. Epstein then received a total of 13 months in prison, and stuffed Acosta criticized for being too soft out-of-court agreement with the owner.
66-year-old Epstein was detained at Teterboro airport in new Jersey, where he flew in from France on a private plane.
According to the prosecution, in 2002-2005, the billionaire invited the girls, the youngest of whom was 14 years old, to their homes in Florida and Manhattan in new York. For sexual services, according to the prosecution, the pay girls hundreds of dollars. Sam Epstein denies the charges and insists that the meeting took place by mutual consent, and he was sure that the girls were underage.
According to prosecutors in new York, Epstein allegedly turned in by the end of 2018 two unnamed persons could cause at the hearing as witnesses, 350 thousand dollars that prosecutors believe the attempted bribery of witnesses.
Epstein in 1990-2000 was in friendly relations with 42 and 45 US presidents, bill Clinton and Donald trump and Prince Andrew. The financier could face up to 45 years in prison.
To influence witnesses
On the basis of additional charges, prosecutors are asking the court to conclude billionaire to pre-trial detention and to deny the right to bail. Monday, July 15, as expected, the court will consider the petition Epstein on bail.
The size of the Deposit has not been disclosed, but the prosecution said that the size of the personal status of Epstein is such that he has everything necessary to escape from the court. He has a house in new York, two houses in the virgin Islands, including one on a private island, and property in Paris, new Mexico and Florida. He also owns 15 cars and two planes, one of which is capable of international flights.
In the court view prosecutors write that the 66-year-old financier has paid a potential witness money a few days after the media began to publish articles about out-of-court deal that Epstein made with Federal authorities to avoid charges of trafficking for sexual exploitation in 2008.
He paid one of his possible accomplices in the case of 100 thousand and 350 thousand dollars, says the prosecution. The names of these persons are not called.
“Such actions, particularly the time of their Commission, give reason to believe that the defendant attempted to influence witnesses who could testify against him in light of the allegations,” — said the public Prosecutor.
In 2005, the financier tried to judge for sex crimes against minors, but he managed to avoid serious punishment, make a deal with the investigation.
What explains the resignation Acosta
The deal signed in 2008, forced the head of the U.S. Department of labor Alex stuffed Acosta to resign after criticism in his address. It was he who, as a Federal Prosecutor in Miami in 2008, contributed to out-of-court deal that led to the removal from him of the charges.
Then Epstein was accused of sexual abuse and exploitation of young girls in the period from 1999 to 2007.
Extrajudicial agreement has allowed the financier to serve only 13 months in prison, much of that time he did a special resolution conducted in a private office in palm beach.
This transaction attracted the attention of the press and the public in connection with the new accusations against Epstein.
As told journalists the President of the United States Donald trump, he spoke with Acosta on the phone and that, according to trump, he took the decision to resign.
Who is this Epstein?
Jeffrey Epstein was born in new York and taught mathematics and physics at a private school Dalton in Manhattan.
In 1976, he began working in the financial sector, starting with trading in the investment banking firm Bear Stearns. Four years later he became a partner in the company.
He then founded his own firm, J Epstein & Co, which was engaged in managing clients ‘ assets collectively exceeding a billion dollars.
He lived in Grand style and earned a reputation as a “mysterious rich”. While on it, as on its customers, was little known.
One of those who knew him on wall street, in 2002, described him in an interview with New York Magazine as “a figure like Gatsby” (Jay Gatsby, the hero of the novel “the Great Gatsby” by Francis Scott Fitzgerald).
“I know Jeff for 15 years. Amazing guy, which led to the publication the words of Donald trump. — It is very fun. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I, and many of them quite young.”
Epstein had a reputation as a philanthropist. In 2003, he hit the headlines by making a donation in the amount of $ 30 million to Harvard University.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- 66-year-old Jeffrey Epstein, a famous financier and close friend of the 42 and 45 U.S. presidents bill Clinton and Donald trump, was arrested on charges of human trafficking. 15 years ago, he was able to avoid punishment on such charges.