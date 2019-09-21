A mentally ill resident of Tajikistan with a knife attacked soldiers of the Russian base (PHOTO)

Two Russian servicemen were wounded in an attack by a mentally ill man in Tajikistan, RIA “Novosti” with reference to the interior Ministry. The incident occurred in the city Bokhtar, Khatlon region, which housed a unit of the 201st Russian military base.

The injured soldiers were in the city on personal business, said the interior Ministry. The attacker consists on the account in a psychiatric clinic. The military received multiple stab wounds, was taken to a hospital in Dushanbe. Information about their status.

The Russian 201st military base – a military unit of the armed forces in the Central military district – was formed in 2004 on the basis of the 201st Gatchina twice red banner motor rifle division “with the aim of protecting the independence and support the constitutional order in Tajikistan to ensure the stability of the military-political situation in the region.”

Unit is placed in Dushanbe, Kulyab and Bokhtar. The 201st RBD is the largest Russian military facilities abroad. During the civil war in Tajikistan, the Russian military provided the protection of strategic facilities and border protection. Under international agreement, the base will operate until 2042.

In August 2018 security services of the Republic reported the neutralization of underground cells banned in the country of the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT), the members of which were going to commit several terrorist attacks, including on the Russian military base in Dushanbe. During the RAID of the security services was detained 14 people. All those arrested were convicted of mercenary activities, the organization of an extremist organization, illegal crossing of the state border and terrorism. The leaders of the group Fahriddin Gulov and mahmoudjon of Asimov received 26 years in prison, the other to seven years of imprisonment.

In December of the same year it was reported about detention of group of 12 people who gathered to organize terrorist attacks at the headquarters of the 201st military base and school of the defense Ministry in Dushanbe. After that, Russian troops were transferred to the strengthened option of service.