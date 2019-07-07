A millionaire on the salary: how much money the American socialist Bernie Sanders
27 June second round of presidential debates 2020 in the Democratic party. Senator Bernie Sanders, not holding back, campaigned for “real change”. Sanders is a self — proclaimed democratic socialist, who has spent his career defending Americans with low income, speaking against ultra. It turned out, his net worth is two million dollars.
During the debate, Sanders emphasized his stance against Medicare for All, raising his hand when asked who ready to give up their private insurance plan for the state alternatives, says GOBankingRates.
Took part in the debate Senator Kamala Harris, former us Vice-President Joe Biden, Senator Michael Bennet, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttidzhich, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, ex-Governor of Colorado John Hickenlooper, Congressman from California, Eric Swalwell, a well-known writer in the genre of self-help Marianne Williamson and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.
“Vermont independent” Bernie Sanders — a self-proclaimed democratic socialist and a professional politician who fought for the American middle class, ultra warning of US residents. Senator Sanders was a longtime ideological champion among the middle and lower class in America.
Look at his equity at a time when Sanders is preparing for another presidential run.
- Date of birth: 8 September 1941
- Net worth: $ 2 million
- The main source of income: a career politician
- Career highlights: mayor of Burlington, Vermont; Congressman, Vermont; Senator, Vermont
A millionaire on the salary
According to Celebrity Net Worth, equity capital Sanders is 2 million dollars, plus he receives a salary of a U.S. Senator in 174 thousand dollars a year.
Sanders remains one of the most popular politicians in the country. During the presidential elections in 2016, he won the hearts and minds of thousands of voters partly because of his platform of free College education, protect the rights of LGBTQ, environmental protection, the introduction of fair taxes and easing laws on marijuana. During the first two years of the presidential term of Donald trump Sanders was in direct confrontation with the President and opposed the legislation of the administration, more than 80% of the time.
Start Bernie Sanders in politics
Bernard “Bernie” Sanders, a native of Brooklyn, new York, the son of Polish immigrant. He and his family lived in a modest flat with controlled rent. Sanders went from Brooklyn to the Midwest to study at the University of Chicago. In the early 1960s, the years of his age had at the time of the civil rights movement. Sanders was a student activist who organised sit-ins in opposition to segregation. He was also one of the 250 000 people who came to Washington, D.C. to hear the historic speech Martin Luther king’s “I Have a dream” during the March in August 1963.
In the end, Sanders moved to Vermont and left the political scene in the 1970-ies. After unsuccessful attempts to win a place in the U.S. Senate, Sanders has focused his efforts on local government, and in 1981 won the mayors race in Burlington, Vermont. In 1990, Sanders became the only Congressman from Vermont. Over the past three decades Sanders was opposed by a large pharmacy, denounced the war, advocated the affordable care Act maintenance and protect Americans with low income.
Sanders and his wife Jane have four children and seven grandchildren. The couple resides in Burlington.