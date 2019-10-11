A modest way of 15 thousand euros: the bride of Cristiano Ronaldo lit up in the airport (photo)
Bride of Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina Rodriguez, while her lover in the Portuguese national team preparing for the qualifying matches of Euro-2020 against Luxembourg (October 11) and Ukraine (October 14), pleased subscribers regular pictures to Instagram of her in the Madrid airport waiting for your flight. No VIP Lounges, private jet and other luxuries. However, if you look closely…
The Spanish portal Vanitatis “looked” better to the photo and appreciated the image of a girl at 15 800 euros — including bags and jewelry.
For travel Georgina chose tracksuit brand Alo Yoga (jacket, pants and top) at a cost of 290 euros, and Nike sneakers for 170 euros.
All three bags from the brand Louis Vuitton is the suitcase Horizon 50 (1 900 euros), a small bag Onthego (1 750) and cross body Pochette (1 250). 4 900 euros came running.
The most expensive item in the image of a girl — the ring Cartier white gold with a diamond, which cost about 10 € 400.
