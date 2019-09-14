A Mohawk, blue hair and a rifle ― Pink knows how to raise children
8-year-old daughter of singer Pink decided to shave myself a Mohawk. She did it exactly the birthday of his beloved mother. A photograph of a girl in a new image shared by her father, a former motorcycle racer, Carey HART. The signature under the post were satisfied with touching. Her father wrote that she loves her daughter and can not wait for her to grow up, to see what a wonderful woman is going to be willow, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to popcornnews.ru.
It is better to be yourself. But if someone has a problem with that, tell them (politely) to go your way. I’m so proud of you,— said the athlete.
Fans of the star couple of the girls act like it. Many here wrote that willow is very similar to your mom Pink. The singer has not commented on the act of his daughter, but his own flamboyant image suggests that it is unlikely to be against the Mohawk. In addition, recently she dyed her hair blue.
Spouses are no strangers to criticism. This year HART posted in his Instagram a short video in which his daughter shoot a rifle. Does the opinion of fans was divided. Many thought that this pastime is not safe, but the driver did not agree with them. Cary wrote that she and her daughter, which, incidentally, already shoots with three years, engaged in the shooting sport. Although a large number of users said that giving weapons to children in unsafe hands, the athlete noted their attempts to educate children so that they know how to handle weapons.
There were many of those who sided with Cary. One of these was the American rifle team, who thanked HART for what he teaches his daughter to properly handle weapons.