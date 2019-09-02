A moisturizer can turn the skin into Swiss cheese
An expert from the University of California at San Francisco Peter Elias made a statement that the moisturizer is able to transform the skin into Swiss cheese. Material appropriate content is published on the official website of the institution.
Peter Elias has spent 46 years of study that began with complaints of his patients concerning the impact of different kinds of products. According to experts, the skin is subjected to daily bombardment due to the effects of sunlight and environmental toxins, successfully coping with the task, representing a kind of “brick wall”. In turn, the most common moisturizer is designed to create a layer that protects from drying out, which is good for normal skin. But these creams can contain ingredients in the wrong proportions and to change the natural acidic pH of the skin, disrupting the ratio of the production of lipids. The result of this process is the natural “Swiss cheese”, causing skin diseases such as eczema.
“The body perceives as “Swiss cheese” as a trauma and in response produces cytokines, small molecules that trigger the inflammatory response. People with sensitive skin or skin diseases recovery mechanisms — enzymes that produce three lipid are not functioning properly. Thus, it calls even more inflammation and irritation,” — said the expert.
Peter Elias and his colleague Mao-Qiang planning to hold two more large-scale studies in China. The essence will be to develop tools designed to restore the skin barrier in any type of skin.