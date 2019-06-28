A monotonous diet increases the risk of dangerous diseases

It affects the profile of fatty acids that leads to increased levels of inflammatory markers in the blood and the development of the disease.

Однообразный рацион повышает риск развития опасной болезни

Doctors have repeatedly reported to prevent the development of such dangerous disease as diabetes is easier than to treat it. That is why they regularly carry out research and trying to figure out how to influence those or other products on the human body and what reactions cause. So scientists from the University of Tartu and University of Helsinki conducted a large-scale study and could prove that a monotonous diet increases the risk of developing diabetes.

In particular, they meant neophobia — the fear of new foods. It limits the diet, and this, according to experts, increases the consumption of saturated fats and salts.

Unbalanced diet affects the profile of fatty acids, thereby increasing the level of inflammatory markers in the blood. This can lead to the development of type 2 diabetes and various heart diseases. The authors of the study believe that neophobia can be easily overcome by contacting a qualified technician. This will help to prevent serious diseases.

