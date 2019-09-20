A Moscow court overturned the arrest of Pavel Ustinov
A Moscow court overturned the arrest of actor Paul Ustinov, who was previously sentenced to 3.5 years of imprisonment. The judge granted the Prosecutor’s request. When considering the case was considered a positive characteristic of Paul from Regardie, where he had served, and also the guarantee of a well-known actor Konstantin Raikin.
Today 24-year-old survivor was released from prison. He will be under house arrest until 23 September, when the Moscow city court plans to consider the complaint in his case. Then followed the appeal.
We will remind, the actor was arrested on August 3, during an unsanctioned rally in Moscow. On 16 September the court has sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for that Ustinov allegedly dislocated the shoulder of Regardie officer during the arrest. In the video, which the court did not attach to the case, is seen as Ustinov stood at the subway, the guards knocked him to the ground and beaten with batons.
To protect the actor became a Russian star, colleagues Ustinov. They were actively supported in the network, calling the sentence a “flagrant outrage” and demanding a retrial. Also staged a picket in front of the Office of the President of the Russian Federation.
