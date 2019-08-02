A mother strangled two young daughters to not interfere with prostitution (photo, video)
The court of the British city of Birmingham recognized the model and the worker of sphere of sexual services Louise Porton guilty in the murder of her young daughters. 23-year-old Louise, who lived in the County of Warwickshire, with a difference of 18 days was strangled first, three year old lexi Draper, and then seventeen-month-old Scarlett Won, because girls are prevented to engage in prostitution, which brought the woman the main income.
Louise tried to convince doctors that her daughter died a natural death. However, as the newspaper writes Daily Mail, it showed no more emotion than a man “with a dead goldfish out of the aquarium”. And in the funeral the lady was very relaxed and laughed.
The court was presented to the camera, in which a Porton of having children in the house for a few hours before she killed the older girl. Another record shows that Louise safely carry Scarlett in the lobby of the hotel where they were staying. The police assumes that at the time the child could be already dead. Louise was also recorded by the camera when it is refueled gasoline — but this time dead or dying Scarlett was lying in the back seat of the car.
Shortly before the first murder of Louise was introduced into the Internet search engine query: “can you really die if you have a stuffy nose, and the mouth sealed with tape,” and also viewed an article entitled: “the Child brought back to life after he almost drowned.” Then wondered, “at what period after the drowning to revive the man.”
The woman herself denies that he deliberately killed his children.
